Children seen campaigning in Karimnagar municipal polls, violating laws

KARIMNAGAR: Using children in election campaigns is prohibited under election and child protection laws, yet instances have surfaced in the ongoing Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) polls. Due to inadequate monitoring, children were reportedly seen participating in campaigns alongside activists, wearing party caps and kanduvas, joining rallies, canvassing voters and raising slogans.

On Wednesday in Division No 37, activists from two parties allegedly involved children in campaigning, drawing criticism as it violates the Model Code of Conduct and child protection laws.

ICPS District Officer Durdana Parveena told TNIE that officials were monitoring activities closely though no formal complaint had been received.

She urged the public to report such incidents and assured action as per guidelines. She reiterated that using children in campaigns violates both election and child protection laws and would not be tolerated.