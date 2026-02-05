Congress lost moral right to seek votes in upcoming municipal polls: Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that the Congress had lost the moral right to seek votes from the public in the upcoming municipal elections.

Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said: “Revanth had promised six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power but has not fulfilled even one of those even after 700 days.”

During the municipal election campaign in Gummadidala, he welcomed several leaders and workers from the Congress into the BRS fold.

Even though February has come, Rythu Bharosa funds have not been credited. He reminded the public that under KCR’s leadership these funds were deposited as early as December. He noted that while farmers have already finished sowing and weeding and are currently applying urea, the government is yet to credit the amount to their accounts.

He said: “With what face can Congress leaders ask for votes after deceiving the public?”