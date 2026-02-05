Elusive tiger traced near Rajamahendravaram outskirts, capture operation underway

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The elusive tiger that has triggered panic across parts of East Godavari district has been traced and is currently hiding at Akkamma Tallikonda temple area under the jurisdiction of Bommuru police station on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram city. Chief Conservator of Forests Chalapati Rao on Wednesday said that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to safely capture the tiger. He added that specialised wildlife capture teams from Pune and Delhi have reached the spot to assist local forest officials.

According to Chalapati, the tiger crossed the National Highway at Diwancheruvu around midnight on Tuesday and later killed a calf in the early hours at Srirampuram and R Raghunathapuram areas before moving towards the satellite city region.

The animal was finally traced to a cashew nut garden near Akkamma Tallikonda where fresh pugmarks were identified. The tiger is currently resting during the daytime. It usually resumes movement and hunting after 8 pm, he said, cautioning the public not to venture into nearby areas during the night.