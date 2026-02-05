IIT-Hyderabad hosts national workshop on technological advancements in healthcare research

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) hosted a three-day national workshop on ‘Technological Advancements in Healthcare Research’ under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation–Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research programme.

Under the healthcare theme of the ANRF-PAIR grant, IIT Hyderabad is serving as the hub institution and is mentoring five institutes - NIT Raipur, IIIT Raichur, IIIT Dharwad, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University and the Central University of Andhra Pradesh - to strengthen research capabilities and foster long-term institutional collaboration, a release said.

According to institute officials, the event featured nine invited talks by eminent scientists and clinicians on topics including mass spectrometer-based metabolomics for translational research, in vivo imaging for therapeutics, electroencephalography and neuromodulation, and clinical AI deployability. The workshop also enhanced engagement with the spoke institutions, laying the foundation for collaborative research.