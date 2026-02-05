Municipal polls boost bamboo sales in Karimnagar as parties place large orders

KARIMNAGAR: The municipal elections have come as a shot in the arm for bamboo sellers with parties and contesting candidates placing large orders.

The bamboo business has been witnessing a downward trend in recent times primarily due to use of plastic. The civic polls, however, have brought cheers to the traders, especially in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) limits.

The sellers are doing brisk business with most candidates preferring bamboo sticks to mount flags and banners as part of their poll campaign.

According to a trader, a bamboo stick fetches around `10, while banner installation charges vary depending on size and location.

P Kumar, who has been in this business for many years, said that as the polls are round the corner, demand for bamboo sticks is on the rise, enhancing their earnings.

Chintala Sagar, another seller, said that the coming week would be even more profitable. He also urged political parties and the public to adopt eco-friendly materials, noting that plastic banners create disposal challenges after elections.