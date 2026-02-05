Next Bharosa instalment after civic polls: revanth

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the next instalment of Rythu Bharosa would be credited to farmers’ accounts immediately after the completion of the municipal elections, along with the sanction of lakhs of houses for the poor in the upcoming Budget.

Addressing a large public gathering on Wednesday after laying the foundation stone for a Young India Integrated School at Guduru village in Miryalaguda mandal, he highlighted his government’s commitment to agricultural welfare. He noted that nine days ago, the government deposited Rs 9,000 crore into farmers’ accounts at Rs 6,000 per acre, and another Rs 9,000 crore would be released after the elections. Highlighting the scale of support, he stated that Rs 21,000 crore in farm loans had already been waived, with a total of Rs 1.1 lakh crore allocated for various agricultural schemes.

He emphasised that state welfare schemes, including fine rice distribution, 200 units of free power supply, and free power for agriculture, are being provided to all eligible citizens irrespective of political affiliations. He specifically mentioned that women contesting on BJP or BRS tickets in Miryalaguda are also benefiting from these schemes, in contrast to the previous BRS regime, which he alleged restricted benefits only to party workers.

Revanth further criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s past remarks on paddy cultivation, stating that while the previous government discouraged farmers, the present administration is providing a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal in addition to the minimum support price, earning Telangana the top rank in the country in paddy production.