Next Bharosa instalment after civic polls: revanth

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the next instalment of Rythu Bharosa would be credited to farmers’ accounts immediately after the completion of the municipal elections, along with the sanction of lakhs of houses for the poor in the upcoming Budget.
Addressing a large public gathering on Wednesday after laying the foundation stone for a Young India Integrated School at Guduru village in Miryalaguda mandal, he highlighted his government’s commitment to agricultural welfare. He noted that nine days ago, the government deposited Rs 9,000 crore into farmers’ accounts at Rs 6,000 per acre, and another Rs 9,000 crore would be released after the elections. Highlighting the scale of support, he stated that Rs 21,000 crore in farm loans had already been waived, with a total of Rs 1.1 lakh crore allocated for various agricultural schemes.
He emphasised that state welfare schemes, including fine rice distribution, 200 units of free power supply, and free power for agriculture, are being provided to all eligible citizens irrespective of political affiliations. He specifically mentioned that women contesting on BJP or BRS tickets in Miryalaguda are also benefiting from these schemes, in contrast to the previous BRS regime, which he alleged restricted benefits only to party workers.
Revanth further criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s past remarks on paddy cultivation, stating that while the previous government discouraged farmers, the present administration is providing a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal in addition to the minimum support price, earning Telangana the top rank in the country in paddy production.
Taking a jibe at the BRS leadership’s lifestyle and governance, he alleged that while common people were denied double-bedroom houses for a decade, KCR constructed a Rs 2,000-crore “gadi” (mansion) and maintained a 1,000-acre farmhouse. He said the Indiramma Housing scheme is now providing Rs 5 lakh to beneficiaries who own plots, with a total outlay of Rs 22,500 crore.
On regional development, he accused the BRS of neglecting Nalgonda’s fluoride problem and the SLBC tunnel project. He claimed that while 30 km of the tunnel was completed in the undivided state, the BRS failed to dig even 10 km in 10 years.
CM vows to complete SLBC in 2 yrs
Revanth Reddy vowed to complete the SLBC project within two years. Alleging that KCR and his family plundered the state’s wealth, Revanth dared KT Rama Rao to donate his Janwada farmhouse, KCR his Erravalli farmhouse, Harish Rao his Moinabad farmhouse, and their television channels, newspapers and thousands of crores to the people of Telangana. He alleged that only the KCR family enjoyed power by occupying all key posts in the government during the BRS rule.
“How can a BRS leader be called the Father of Telangana when he looted the state, amassed assets and bought swanky cars? KCR might be the father of his own community leaders like E Dayakar Rao, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Boinpally Vinod Kumar and T Harish Rao, but not of Telangana,” he said.
He added that Telangana ideologue Professor Jayashankar should be regarded as the ‘Father of Telangana’ and Sonia Gandhi as the ‘Telangana Goddess’. Revanth expressed confidence that the Congress would win all 18 municipalities in Nalgonda district and a total of 123 municipalities across the state.