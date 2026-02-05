NMDC sees strong growth in FY26

HYDERABAD: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), India’s largest iron ore producer, has reported a robust performance in the first nine months of FY26, driven by record production, higher sales and steady financial growth.

The company recorded its best-ever January output, producing 5.56 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore and selling 4.79 MT, marking a year-on-year rise of 9% in production and 7% in sales. Cumulative production stood at 42.65 MT, up 19%, while sales increased by 9.7% to 39.73 MT.

On the financial front, NMDC’s revenue rose 22% to `20,381 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rs 7,280 crore. Profit after tax stood at Rs 5,401 crore. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.5/ share.

January also marked a milestone with the inauguration of NMDC’s first coal mine in Jharkhand. With strong operational momentum, NMDC remains on track to meet its annual targets and strengthen its leadership in India’s mining sector.