On maiden Telangana visit, BJP chief Nitin Nabin alleges Congress collecting ‘Rahul–Revanth tax’

HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on the ruling Congress in Telangana, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of collecting ‘RR tax’.

He said: “The BRS may have lost power and the Congress may have come to office, but Commission Raj and Mafia Raj continue unabated. This is not a Congress government. It is a commission-driven government. The Congress is collecting Rahul–Revanth tax (RR Tax). The BJP will unite the people and fight these corrupt practices.”

Nabin further accused the Revanth government and the Telangana Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, alleging that Telugu-speaking people and the state’s social fabric were being undermined. He claimed that the chief minister had raised slogans that, according to him, were detrimental to culture and Sanatani traditions.

“Revanth himself has said that ‘Congress is Muslims and Muslims are Congress’. This exposes the mindset of Congress politics,” he said, alleging that the party consistently pursues Muslim vote-bank politics while failing to work for the general public.

On his maiden visit to Telangana after assuming charge as BJP national president, Nabin arrived earlier in the day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, where he received a grand welcome from party leaders and workers.

He later addressed booth-level workers at Mahbubnagar, alongside BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs D K Aruna, K Lakshman, and other senior leaders.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP chief alleged that the Congress government had reduced budgetary allocations for the welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs, while increasing spending on minority welfare.

He also alleged that the government was strengthening the Wakf Board, which he claimed owns nearly 77,000 acres of land.