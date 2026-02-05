On maiden Telangana visit, BJP chief Nitin Nabin alleges Congress collecting ‘Rahul–Revanth tax’
HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on the ruling Congress in Telangana, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of collecting ‘RR tax’.
He said: “The BRS may have lost power and the Congress may have come to office, but Commission Raj and Mafia Raj continue unabated. This is not a Congress government. It is a commission-driven government. The Congress is collecting Rahul–Revanth tax (RR Tax). The BJP will unite the people and fight these corrupt practices.”
Nabin further accused the Revanth government and the Telangana Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, alleging that Telugu-speaking people and the state’s social fabric were being undermined. He claimed that the chief minister had raised slogans that, according to him, were detrimental to culture and Sanatani traditions.
“Revanth himself has said that ‘Congress is Muslims and Muslims are Congress’. This exposes the mindset of Congress politics,” he said, alleging that the party consistently pursues Muslim vote-bank politics while failing to work for the general public.
On his maiden visit to Telangana after assuming charge as BJP national president, Nabin arrived earlier in the day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, where he received a grand welcome from party leaders and workers.
He later addressed booth-level workers at Mahbubnagar, alongside BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs D K Aruna, K Lakshman, and other senior leaders.
Addressing the gathering, the BJP chief alleged that the Congress government had reduced budgetary allocations for the welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs, while increasing spending on minority welfare.
He also alleged that the government was strengthening the Wakf Board, which he claimed owns nearly 77,000 acres of land.
Under Cong, temples are attacked, lands grabbed: Nabin
Nitin Nabin further alleged that despite multiple attacks on temples over the past two years, the Congress government had remained silent. He also alleged encroachment on lands belonging to Hindu temples.
“We will not tolerate attacks on Sanatan Dharma, which is the soul of this country. BJP workers will fight such attacks and teach a lesson to those responsible,” he said.
Nabin also criticised the Congress government for failing to fulfil its Assembly election promises. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving for women’s empowerment, the Telangana government has failed to implement promises such as `2,500 per month for women,” he said. “Just like the previous BRS government, the Congress too is deceiving women.”
He alleged that the state government had failed to deliver on assurances made to farmers, agricultural labourers, students, SCs, STs and OBCs. Highlighting the Centre’s support to Telangana, he said the Union government had allocated around `5,454 crore for railways in the recent budget and announced three high-speed rail corridors for the state.
“There is a need for the blessings of the people of Telangana for the BJP and Narendra Modi to continue this progress,” he said.
Calling upon party workers to intensify grassroots efforts, Nabin appealed to them to ensure over 50 per cent votes for the BJP in every booth. “After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been winning elections across the country — be it recent municipal polls in Maharashtra, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Goa, or the Assembly election in Bihar. This shows that the people of the country are reposing their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Urging Telangana voters to back the BJP, he said: “Let us all work together to make the lotus bloom in Telangana in the 2028 Assembly elections.”