Speaker clears Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar in disqualification plea, rules no defection

HYDERABAD: Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Jagtial legislator M Sanjay Kumar in the MLAs disqualification petitions, ruling that there was no evidence to prove that the latter had defected from BRS to the ruling Congress.

The Speaker has so far given a clean chit to eight out of 10 MLAs against whom the BRS filed disqualification petitions. Further hearing on the disqualification petition pending against another BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari was posted to February 19. The petition against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender is also pending before the Speaker.

The Speaker had to submit the action taken report on the disqualification petitions to the Supreme Court by February 6. The apex court had directed the Speaker to hasten the inquiry into the disqualification petitions against 10 MLAs.

‘I’m still a BRS MLA’

Meanwhile, speaking in Jagtial, Sanjay declared that he continues to be a BRS MLA. He said that Rs 5,000 was being deducted every month from his salary towards BRS funds.

Sanjay also said that he had submitted an affidavit affirming his BRS membership, stating that he would abide by the whip if issued by the BRS in the Assembly.