Straying tiger tracked across Yadadri, Siddipet and Jangaon; forest dept on high alert

HYDERABAD: The Forest department on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting to track the movement of a straying tiger across parts of Telangana and assess preparedness to ensure public safety while protecting the animal.

Officials said the tiger entered the state in late November 2025 from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, originating from the Pandavkhara division near the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. It remained in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve for over two weeks.

Field assessments have identified the animal as a dispersing young male, likely searching for territory or mates. It is currently moving through a landscape at the junction of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet and Jangaon districts, where eight cases of cattle attacks have been reported in recent weeks.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) and Chief Wildlife Warden C Suvarna directed divisional forest officers to remain on high alert and respond on priority. She expressed concern over misinformation, saying rumours about multiple tigers and territorial markings were creating confusion and panic. Protecting people while safeguarding the tiger, she said, remained the department’s top priority.

Chief conservator of forests (CAMPA) N Kshitija presented a detailed movement map based on field inputs, while divisional forest officers from Yadadri and Siddipet shared ground-level observations on the animal’s dispersal pattern.