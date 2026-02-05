Telangana CM’s ‘benami’ firm awarded Rs 6K crore projects, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was misusing thousands of crores of public money and diverting it to his benami company.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Rama Rao alleged that the company KLSR functions as a front entity for Revanth and presented “documentary evidence” in support of his claim.

He alleged that despite its insolvency, KLSR secured government projects worth nearly `6,000 crore under the present administration, including works related to AMRUT scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Young India Residential Schools, Telangana irrigation and road development projects.

He asked why the chief minister concealed the Supreme Court notices calling for investigation into the `6,000-crore contracts and financial irregularities involving KLSR.

The BRS leader demanded that the chief minister explain how such a financially distressed company was awarded contracts of this magnitude, particularly in the Municipal Administration department and also in Revanth’s own constituency.

He asked how an insolvent firm from 2023 onwards could be granted government contracts between 2024 and 2026, and pointed out that the Supreme Court had raised concerns over the company’s ability to furnish massive bank guarantees despite allegedly lacking even `15 lakh to pay employee salaries.

He also alleged that KLSR had been operating as a “benami” company for Revanth from the very beginning and that the links between the chief minister and the firm were well-known.

The Supreme Court recently issued notices to the state government seeking clarification on large-scale financial transactions continuing in the company despite its insolvency proceedings, as well as allegations relating to attempts to influence judicial processes, he said.