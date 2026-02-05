Telangana HC clears way for Group I appointments, sets aside order suspending results

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to successful Group I candidates, the Telangana High Court on Thursday allowed a batch of writ appeals and set aside a single judge’s order that had suspended the results for 563 Group I posts notified by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin quashed the single judge’s order dated September 9, 2025, which had invalidated the Group I Mains results declared on March 10, 2025, along with the general rank list released on March 30, 2025.

The Bench also dismissed a writ appeal filed by Eshwara Prasad Kandula and two others, who had sought a direction to re conduct the Group I Mains examination.

The writ appeals were filed by the TGPSC and a group of candidates who had qualified in the Group I Mains examination, challenging the single judge’s decision to set aside the results.

Earlier, the High Court had stayed the operation of the single judge’s order and permitted the Commission to proceed with appointments to the vacant Group I cadre posts, while clarifying that all such appointments would be subject to the final outcome of the writ appeals.

The matter had also reached the Supreme Court in October 2025, where similar appeals filed by the Commission were considered.

The apex court had requested the Telangana High Court to accord priority to the matter and dispose of the appeals expeditiously.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court’s direction, the High Court commenced “effective hearing” of the writ appeals on December 22, 2025, and concluded arguments by December 30, 2025. The verdict was pronounced on February 5, 2026.

With this judgment, the High Court has brought clarity to the long pending Group I recruitment process, providing substantial relief to selected candidates and paving the way for the continuation of appointments to the services.