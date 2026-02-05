Telangana Human Rights Commission takes suo motu note of students forced to do cleaning in Hyderabad schools

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that students in several government and aided schools in Hyderabad were being forced to undertake sweeping, garbage disposal and other menial cleaning work owing to the non-availability of sweepers.

The Commission noted allegations that students who refused were threatened or physically punished, terming the practice a violation of child rights and statutory safeguards under the Right to Education Act, 2009, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Terming the allegations serious, the Commission directed the school education secretary to submit a detailed factual and action-taken report on the availability of sweepers, preventive measures, disciplinary action against erring officials and steps to ensure strict compliance with child protection laws by February 24.