Wide day-night temperature gap in Telangana signals transition from winter to summer

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been witnessing sharp weather fluctuations in recent days, with a nearly 12°C gap between minimum and maximum temperatures, signalling a gradual transition from winter to summer.

According to data from the IMD, Hyderabad, the variation is largely due to low-level easterly winds blowing from east to west. These winds are retaining atmospheric moisture, preventing a sharp rise in daytime temperatures and keeping conditions relatively pleasant.

Meteorologists say the city is currently in a stable transitional phase, with daytime temperatures touching around 30°C and night temperatures hovering near 19°C. This has created a brief spell of comfortable weather ahead of the peak summer months.

The IMD, New Delhi, has forecast ‘normal’ minimum temperatures for the southern peninsular region in February, indicating no major departures from seasonal patterns in the immediate future.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society shows minimum temperatures ranging between 12°C and 18°C in the outskirts of Hyderabad and several districts. Within GHMC limits, temperatures remain higher due to urban heat effects. Experts note that as the ENSO-neutral phase strengthens, warmer conditions are likely to prevail, pointing to an early onset of summer across Telangana, though comfortable weather may continue intermittently in the coming weeks.