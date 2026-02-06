Big three step up campaign ahead of civic elections in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As campaigning intensifies for the February 11 municipal elections, several urban pockets across Telangana are witnessing keenly contested triangular fights involving the three main political players.

The ruling Congress, along with opposition parties BRS and BJP, are locked in verbal duels. Each party is stepping up attacks on the other, aiming to split votes in several urban local bodies.

In the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Mahbubnagar, the contest is turning increasingly tight. Ministers from the Congress government, along with MLAs and MLCs, and those of the opposition parties, are going all out to secure a majority of seats.

Political circles are actively debating which party will emerge as the deciding factor in municipalities and corporations, particularly in the race to secure mayor and chairperson posts. There is also discussion on which party is likely to come out ahead once the polls conclude.

According to political observers, the AIMIM is expected to play a key role in Nizamabad and Karimnagar, where it is putting up a strong fight. The ruling Congress is reportedly exploring an understanding with the AIMIM, with an eye on clinching mayor or municipal chairperson posts in these districts.