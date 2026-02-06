BJP shielding BRS leaders, using CBI as cover: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on opposition parties, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the BJP was collecting “protection money” from the BRS to shield former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao.
“If the BJP has any commitment, it should ensure the CBI arrests KCR and Harish in the Kaleshwaram case before the municipal election polling date (February 11). The BJP should seek votes in Telangana only after arresting Rama Rao in the Formula-E case,” he said.
Addressing the Praja Palana – Pragati Bata public meeting at Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district, Revanth accused the saffron party of having a secret pact with the BRS and using the CBI as a political shield rather than an instrument of justice.
Posing a rhetorical question on whether the BJP was not protecting KCR and Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram case and Rama Rao in the Formula-E race, the chief minister said that if there was no secret pact between the BJP and the BRS, Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar should ensure that the CBI sends the BRS leaders to jail.
Referring to earlier remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Kaleshwaram project had been turned into an “ATM to loot public money”, he questioned the Centre’s alleged inaction.
“Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay must explain why the Centre has not acted, even after the Assembly adopted a resolution seeking a CBI inquiry and the arrest of KCR and Harish. Why hasn’t the CBI registered a case against KCR?” he asked.
‘BJP won’t win even single seat in municipal polls’
Responding to remarks made by BJP national president Nitin Nabin at Mahbubnagar, the chief minister asserted that the BJP would not win even a single seat in the municipal elections, even if the prime minister and Union home minister campaigned in Telangana. “Bring all your leaders from across the country. You will not win even one seat. Our Congress workers will show you their strength,” Revanth said.
The chief minister also demanded to know why the Centre had not accorded national project status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, claiming that the prime minister had promised it in 2014. He accused the BJP-led Union government of denying funds for the Musi redevelopment, Hyderabad Metro expansion and the Regional Ring Road projects.
“What the BJP has given Telangana is ‘Gadida Guddu (donkey’s egg)’. Without giving funds, with what face are they seeking votes?” he asked, adding that development in the state would continue despite the Centre’s alleged lack of support.
Revanth claimed that the BJP-BRS relationship had a “Fevicol bond”. He claimed that during the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS had “donated its organs” to help the BJP win eight seats, and that the two parties had once again entered into a “secret dark pact” for the municipal elections.
“The BRS lost deposits in eight Lok Sabha seats. How will it win municipal elections?” he asked.
Alleging that BRS leaders had looted the state and amassed farmhouses and assets, the chief minister said that during 10 years of BRS rule, the government spent Rs 20 lakh crore without fulfilling the promises made to the people.
“They are spitting venom at the Congress government, and their family members are attacking us to unseat us from office. I want to make it clear that the Congress will remain in power in Telangana for the next eight years,” he said.