BJP shielding BRS leaders, using CBI as cover: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on opposition parties, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the BJP was collecting “protection money” from the BRS to shield former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao.

“If the BJP has any commitment, it should ensure the CBI arrests KCR and Harish in the Kaleshwaram case before the municipal election polling date (February 11). The BJP should seek votes in Telangana only after arresting Rama Rao in the Formula-E case,” he said.

Addressing the Praja Palana – Pragati Bata public meeting at Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district, Revanth accused the saffron party of having a secret pact with the BRS and using the CBI as a political shield rather than an instrument of justice.

Posing a rhetorical question on whether the BJP was not protecting KCR and Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram case and Rama Rao in the Formula-E race, the chief minister said that if there was no secret pact between the BJP and the BRS, Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar should ensure that the CBI sends the BRS leaders to jail.

Referring to earlier remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Kaleshwaram project had been turned into an “ATM to loot public money”, he questioned the Centre’s alleged inaction.