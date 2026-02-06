BJP taking protection money from BRS to shield KCR, KTR: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday accused the BJP of collecting “protection money” from the BRS to shield K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao from corruption cases. He challenged the BJP-led Centre to arrest them before the municipal polls on February 11.

Addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar, he alleged a secret BJP-BRS pact and questioned the Centre’s inaction despite Assembly resolutions on the Kaleshwaram project. Revanth also claimed the BJP and BRS shared a “Fevicol bond” and had entered into a “secret dark pact” during elections.