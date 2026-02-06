Brother, three others held for killing woman in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A day after the murder of an advocate, G Swapna, over a property dispute at Kethireddypally village in Moinabad mandal, police on Thursday arrested her brother and three others in connection with the killing. Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said her elder brother, G Raju, conspired to eliminate her to grab four acres of land.

On Wednesday morning, after learning that Swapna and her mother were conducting a land survey, her brother, along with three associates, went to the field and attacked her with a sickle.

They allegedly first rammed Swapna with a car and then assaulted her by hitting her on the head with a stone and slashing her throat and other parts of her body with the same weapon. After confirming her death, the accused fled the scene.

Several advocates at courts in the area staged a protest in front of the Moinabad police station, demanding justice.