Class 8 students bring liquor to school in Telangana; authorities alarmed

KARIMNAGAR: Four Class 8 students of a Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in erstwhile Karimnagar district caused concern after bringing liquor bottles to school. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, came to light on Wednesday after authorities began an inquiry.

The matter came to light when a bottle accidentally broke inside a classroom, prompting a teacher to check students’ bags, where two bottles were found.

Headmaster Ch Jayaprada informed the sarpanch and called parents for counselling. The inquiry revealed the students planned to celebrate a birthday after school hours and allegedly purchased liquor from a nearby belt shop during lunch break.

Child Help Line officials later counselled students, who said earlier incidents involving seniors influenced their actions. Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department inspected nearby outlets and booked cases against shops selling liquor to minors.

The school has decided to conduct regular bag checks and increase monitoring on campus.

Monitoring intensified

School authorities intensified monitoring, launched awareness sessions, and urged parents and local vendors to prevent minors’ access to alcohol near campuses to avoid repeat incidents