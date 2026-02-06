CM Revanth Reddy reiterates govt’s plan to introduce law to curb hate speeches

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is a need to curb hate speeches, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the government is making efforts to introduce a law for the purpose.

“We will punish those who make hate speeches,” he said while speaking at the Jamiat Ulama Telangana Consultative Meeting in Hyderabad.

“BJP leaders are repeatedly stating that they will remove four per cent reservations for Muslims if they form the government in Telangana. I am daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to form the government in Telangana and show it, if they have the guts,” he said.

Stating that his government was giving priority for the welfare of minorities in the state, he said it will appoint an IAS officer to monitor the expenditure on minority welfare. Stating that the Congress has never discriminated against the minorities, he recalled that the grand old party has made leaders belonging to minority communities the country’s President and chief ministers of various states.

He also said that the present Congress government in Telangana has given corporation chairperson posts to eight minority leaders.

The party also made Mohammad Azharuddin a minister, he added.