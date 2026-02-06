Congress, BRS in covert pact to block corruption probes: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the Congress and the BRS of having a covert understanding to shield the previous regime from corruption probes.

He alleged that senior Congress leaders had an understanding with former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leading to inaction against BRS leaders in the phone-tapping case. Speaking in Hyderabad, he said blame was being shifted to one officer. Later, pointing to the defection of politicians, the senior BJP leader alleged that the Congress and BRS were no different.