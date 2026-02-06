Harish Rao asks Telangana intellectuals to raise voice against ‘foul-mouthed’ CM

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of passing “distressing remarks” against his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said that though “criticism and counter-criticism do exist in politics”, vulgar language being used by a person holding a CM post would be rejected by any civil society.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “It’s shameful. A person indulging in such talk, especially after returning from the US, is disgusting.”

Asking if there would be a separate state without KCR, he said that Revanth was unable to digest the fact that the BRS president is considered the “jathipitha of Telangana”.

The Siddipet MLA also said that the BRS leaders too can hit back at Revanth Reddy using the same kind of abusive words but are not doing so because “we have values and ethics”.

Stating that Revanth Reddy would forever be remembered as a foul-mouthed chief minister, Harish urged Telangana intellectuals to respond to his comments, adding that their “silence will prove dangerous to society”.

Releases ‘scam calendar’

Meanwhile, Harish Rao released the “scam calendar” while highlighting the state government’s failure over its “job calendar”.

“When unemployed youth were protesting on the streets asking about the job calendar, the chief minister did not utter a single word. Instead, he is releasing a scam calendar, with at least one scam occurring every month,” he quipped.

The BRS leader also alleged that to protect his CM post, Revanth Reddy made a secret deal with the BJP. “Didn’t you gift the Mahbubnagar MP seat to the BJP?” he asked the chief minister.