Hundi counting begins in Hanamkonda under tight security

HANAMKONDA: Counting of hundi offerings from the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara began under tight security at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Kalyana Mandapam in Hanamkonda on Thursday after 780 hundis were shifted from Medaram.

Endowments Department Deputy Commissioner R Sunitha said nearly 300 personnel, including volunteers, are participating in the counting process, which is expected to take around ten days.

On the first day, Rs 2.49 crore was counted from 125 hundis. Officials said currency notes were often sticky due to jaggery and turmeric powder falling into hundis. Jewellery offerings will be deposited in bank lockers, while foreign currency collections will also be deposited in banks, officials said.

