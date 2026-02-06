Hyderabad commuters urge for Suburban rail link to airport amid high-speed rail plans

HYDERABAD: Even as Hyderabad is expected to become part of India’s high-speed rail network with a proposed corridor near Shamshabad, rail users say immediate priority must be given to affordable suburban rail connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

They argue that transforming Shamshabad into a multimodal hub should begin with mass public transport systems such as MMTS, rather than projects that may take years to materialise.

Transport experts note that high-speed rail projects involve long processes including surveys, land acquisition and construction, often taking five to ten years.

At present, RGIA is accessible only by road, forcing passengers to rely on private vehicles, taxis and buses. Passenger groups say a direct MMTS link would offer a cost-effective and reliable alternative while easing traffic congestion.

ZRUCC member and Long Trains & MMTS Travellers Association president Noor Ahmed Ali recalled that earlier MMTS extension proposals stalled after land issues between Railways and airport concessionaire GMR. Railways insisted that seamless connectivity up to the terminal was essential.

He added that MMTS access would benefit lakhs of passengers and support future high-speed rail infrastructure at Shamshabad.