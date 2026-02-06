Hyderabad set to host BioAsia summit 2026

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host BioAsia 2026, Asia’s flagship life sciences and healthcare forum, on February 17 and 18. The conference, themed “TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation & the Biology Revolution,” will bring together global leaders from biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, medtech, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu are expected to inaugurate the event. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw are also scheduled to attend.

Keynote speakers include Prof Bruce L Levine of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr Howard Y Chang of Amgen, Dr Stefan Miltenyi of Miltenyi Biotec, Pushmeet Kohli of Google DeepMind and Madeliene Roach of Sanofi. Other speakers include Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood and Drug Controller General of India Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi.

The event will also feature a CEO conclave on the future of pharma and biotech, alongside panel discussions on Global Capability Centres, biologics, gene therapies, mRNA technologies and radiopharmaceuticals.