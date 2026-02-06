No action against BRS as Rahul Gandhi, KCR are hand in glove: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s allegations, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the Congress and the BRS of having a covert “understanding” to shield the previous regime from corruption probes. The BJP leader alleged that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had an understanding with former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which, he claimed, explained why no action was being taken against BRS leaders in Telangana. “Congress and the BRS are no different from each other,” he said.

Kishan Reddy was addressing the gathering during a PowerPoint presentation on “12 Years of Erosion of Urban Telangana — BRS and Congress Legacy” made by state BJP chief N Ramchander Rao.

“Congress sought votes and won the Assembly elections with a promise that it would initiate strict action against corruption perpetrated by KCR’s family, BRS ministers and MLAs. What did the Congress government achieve in the last 26 months?” he asked.

The Union minister said that the “Congress government itself had officially admitted that the phones of high court judges, film actresses, owners of media houses, journalists and political leaders were tapped during the BRS regime”.

He further claimed that even the phone of a relative of KCR was tapped and this allegation was levelled by the former chief minister’s own daughter. “Such actions reflected the most unethical governance under the BRS,” he added.