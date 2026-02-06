Sanitation works begin in Medaram post-Jatara

MULUGU: With the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara coming to a close, sanitation workers have begun clearing waste left behind by pilgrims in Medaram. The area, which hosts lakhs of devotees, will pose health risks to tribal residents if left unsanitised, said officials.

The jatara concluded on Wednesday evening, drawing large crowds. Despite ongoing visits by pilgrims, waste clearance operations continue. Sanitation workers deployed across the region are working to clear garbage. Medaram, a small village with a population of about 2,000, transforms dramatically during the festival as pilgrims occupy surrounding agricultural fields with temporary structures.

Mulugu collector Divakara TS stated that 5,000 sanitation workers are deployed in two shifts to clean the area across 24 sectors. Identified dumping yards are being capped after filling. Measures are also being taken in coordination with the Pollution Control Board and NGOs to process animal waste, with some material being reused while the rest is buried safely.

He added that a 50-bed hospital operated round-the-clock during the Jatara, and medical services will continue for 15 days for local residents. Medical teams will conduct door-to-door surveys to provide treatment where required.