Telangana govt spent over Rs 17,000 crore on development of municipalities: Officials

HYDERABAD: Focusing on overall growth of both cities and towns across Telangana, the Congress government has spent `17,472.22 crore on developmental activities in all municipalities, excluding GHMC, in the last two years.
According to officials, 3,994 developmental projects have been undertaken in all 130 municipalities after Congress formed the government in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the municipal administration portfolio, has placed special focus on municipalities and instructed the officials to prepare plans for development of all municipalities, they said.
Of the total expended amount, the government has undertaken 2,274 works with `9,387.11 crore under Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), 1,166 works in 85 municipalities with Rs 1896.96 crore under Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Authority Scheme and 107 works in 109 municipalities with Rs 4,729.69 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.
According to officials, important works include development of newly merged areas, improvement of major junctions and construction of internal roads. The funds will also be used to build storm water drains to prevent flooding and to stop pollution in lakes, they added.
Officials also said that the government has utilised funds for providing amenities in 2BHK housing colonies, developing public parks and constructing culverts. In addition, funds have also been approved for improving water supply and sewerage systems in urban areas. The state has also completed important reforms under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. Because of these reforms, Telangana has become eligible to claim Rs 1,698 crore as reform-linked assistance, they said.
According to officials, earlier, several development works were delayed because the state’s share of funds was not released on time but that this issue has now been resolved. The government is currently releasing its share promptly, and all pending works are now being taken up, they said. In another major step, the government released Rs 996.27 crore towards stamp duty funds that were pending since 2019. This money has now been given to urban local bodies to strengthen their finances, they added.
Revanth sending money received from KCR to Delhi, alleges Bandi
Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of “lying blatantly” by falsely claiming that his government released Rs 1,400 crore for the development of Karimnagar in the last two years.
Addressing a street corner meeting at Bommakal in Saidapur mandal, he challenged the CM to release a white paper, providing details of how much money was released and when. Ridiculing the CM for questioning the Centre for not arresting KCR and KTR in corruption cases, he said that Revanth Reddy lacks both courage and authority to take action in such cases. Sanjay also said that Revanth was “safeguarding his position by sending money received from KCR to Delhi”. Earlier in the day, he also addressed street-corner meetings in Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns.