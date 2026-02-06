Telangana govt spent over Rs 17,000 crore on development of municipalities: Officials

HYDERABAD: Focusing on overall growth of both cities and towns across Telangana, the Congress government has spent `17,472.22 crore on developmental activities in all municipalities, excluding GHMC, in the last two years.

According to officials, 3,994 developmental projects have been undertaken in all 130 municipalities after Congress formed the government in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the municipal administration portfolio, has placed special focus on municipalities and instructed the officials to prepare plans for development of all municipalities, they said.

Of the total expended amount, the government has undertaken 2,274 works with `9,387.11 crore under Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), 1,166 works in 85 municipalities with Rs 1896.96 crore under Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Authority Scheme and 107 works in 109 municipalities with Rs 4,729.69 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.

According to officials, important works include development of newly merged areas, improvement of major junctions and construction of internal roads. The funds will also be used to build storm water drains to prevent flooding and to stop pollution in lakes, they added.