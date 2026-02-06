Telangana HC initiates PIL after patient denied treatment over Aadhaar issue

HYDERABAD: Taking serious note of allegations of denial of medical treatment to a poor patient, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday converted a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate Bathini Komuraiah into a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL).

The letter referred to the alleged ordeal of V Ravi, a resident of Jayaram village in Chinnaguduru mandal of Mahbubabad district, who was stated to be suffering from severe kidney-related and other ailments.

It is alleged that staff at the district hospital refused him treatment because he was not accompanied by an attender and did not possess an Aadhaar card.

According to the letter, after being denied medical care, the patient lay unconscious in the hospital canteen for nearly three days. Presuming him to be dead, hospital staff shifted him to the mortuary.

Subsequently, sweeping staff noticed movement in the body and alerted the police, who shifted him back to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

The incident, which was reported by a vernacular daily on October 31, was brought to the notice of the Chief Justice through a letter. The advocate sought directions to the state government to ensure the protection of fundamental rights, particularly the right to life and access to medical care.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the high court registered the matter as a suo motu PIL. The case is likely to be listed in a day or two before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin.

