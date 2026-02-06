Telangana HC questions denial of ambulance services over Aadhaar requirement

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday sought a response from the state government on whether ambulance services are being denied to medical emergency victims solely for not possessing an Aadhaar card, asking if an injured person found on the roadside would be left untreated for want of the document.
A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the state to place its official position on record by filing a counter-affidavit within two weeks.
The PIL, filed by K Raju, a para-legal volunteer, alleged that emergency medical assistance was denied to a minor girl belonging to an SC community because she was not carrying her Aadhaar card.
According to him, in December 2024, the girl was found lying on the road, but the 108 ambulance staff allegedly refused to assist her, citing the absence of Aadhaar identification.
“We want to ascertain the factual position. If a person meets with an accident and a passerby alerts emergency services, will the victim not be transported unless an Aadhaar card is produced?” the Bench observed.
Treatment provided even in absence of Aadhaar, HC told
Terming the denial of emergency services “a grave failure”, the petitioner sought directions to ensure that ambulance and emergency medical facilities are extended promptly to all persons in need, irrespective of documentation.
During the hearing, when the Assistant Government Pleader for the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department indicated that Aadhaar was required, the Bench expressed concern and sought further clarification.
“A person who meets with an accident or faces a medical emergency and does not possess an Aadhaar card, does that mean such a person is not entitled to emergency services? Is transportation to the nearest hospital denied unless Aadhaar is shown?” the Bench asked.
In response, the AGP submitted that medical treatment was being provided even in the absence of Aadhaar. However, the Court pointed out that the PIL raised a specific issue — whether ambulance transportation during medical emergencies was being made conditional upon the production of identity documents.
Observing that the matter required clarity, the Bench directed the state to file a detailed response stating whether any form of identification is mandated at the stage of emergency transportation.
The matter was adjourned for further hearing after three weeks.
Treatment denied
Telangana High Court converted an advocate’s letter into a suo motu PIL over alleged denial of treatment to a poor patient at a Mahbubabad hospital as he did not have an Aadhaar card