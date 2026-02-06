Telangana HC questions denial of ambulance services over Aadhaar requirement

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday sought a response from the state government on whether ambulance services are being denied to medical emergency victims solely for not possessing an Aadhaar card, asking if an injured person found on the roadside would be left untreated for want of the document.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the state to place its official position on record by filing a counter-affidavit within two weeks.

The PIL, filed by K Raju, a para-legal volunteer, alleged that emergency medical assistance was denied to a minor girl belonging to an SC community because she was not carrying her Aadhaar card.

According to him, in December 2024, the girl was found lying on the road, but the 108 ambulance staff allegedly refused to assist her, citing the absence of Aadhaar identification.

“We want to ascertain the factual position. If a person meets with an accident and a passerby alerts emergency services, will the victim not be transported unless an Aadhaar card is produced?” the Bench observed.