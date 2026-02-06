Telangana HC upholds TGPSC Gr-I Mains results

HYDERABAD: In relief to hundreds of aspirants, the Telangana High Court on Thursday upheld the Group-I Mains examination results declared by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), setting aside a single judge’s order that had suspended results for 563 posts.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin quashed the September 9, 2025, order annulling the results declared on March 10, 2025, and the general rank list released on March 30, 2025. The bench also dismissed appeals seeking re-conduct of the examination.

The appeals were filed by TGPSC and qualified candidates challenging the earlier findings, questioning transparency and fairness in the evaluation.

The high court had earlier stayed the single judge’s order and permitted appointments, subject to the final outcome. The matter later reached the Supreme Court, which directed expeditious disposal. Hearings concluded in December 2025 and judgment was delivered on February 5, 2026.

Examining Article 320 of the Constitution, the Bench held that public service commissions are empowered to conduct examinations and frame evaluation procedures. It ruled that, in the absence of arbitrariness or mala fides, courts cannot interfere with evaluation methods adopted by the Commission.