Telangana phone tapping case: SIT summons Samrat for questioning

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the phone-tapping case, on Thursday issued a notice to a person named Samrat who was associated with government activities during the BRS regime and asked him to appear before it on Friday.

During the course of investigation, the police officials are believed to have learnt that Samrat is acquainted with some facts and details related to the case. Based on this, the SIT has issued a notice to him, asking him to appear before it, sources said.

It is learnt that some conversations took place between the accused in this case and Samrat. The SIT officials believe that he also has some information regarding the case as it revolves around the BRS regime, sources added.

It may be mentioned here that after the case was registered with the Panjagutta police station in March 2024, the police examined several politicians, journalists, celebrities and businessmen and several others, and recorded their statements.