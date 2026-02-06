Telangana rescued 36K kids, stopped 19K child marriages in three years

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded major gains in child protection, rescuing over 36,000 children and preventing nearly 19,000 child marriages in the past three years through coordinated interventions across the state.

The progress resulted from joint efforts of government departments, district administrations and civil society groups, including child rights organisation Just Rights for Children (JRC), which works across 26 districts through 11 partner organisations.

Official data shows that between April 2023 and January 2026, authorities prevented 18,726 child marriages, registered 22,061 trafficking cases and rescued 36,435 children. Activists say the numbers reflect strengthening institutional response and growing community participation.

In 2023–24, authorities prevented 587 child marriages, registered 3,099 trafficking cases and rescued 8,005 children. Interventions rose sharply in 2024–25, with 9,825 child marriages stopped, 7,727 cases registered and 11,256 children rescued.

Between April 2025 and January 2026, authorities prevented another 8,314 child marriages, registered 11,235 trafficking cases and rescued 17,174 children — the highest intervention levels recorded so far. Officials attributed the rise to improved surveillance, quicker response systems and stronger coordination.

Operations were carried out with support from police, child welfare committees, education officials and community volunteers.