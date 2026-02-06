Telangana rescued 36K kids, stopped 19K child marriages in three years

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded major gains in child protection, rescuing over 36,000 children and preventing nearly 19,000 child marriages in the past three years through coordinated interventions across the state.
The progress resulted from joint efforts of government departments, district administrations and civil society groups, including child rights organisation Just Rights for Children (JRC), which works across 26 districts through 11 partner organisations.
Official data shows that between April 2023 and January 2026, authorities prevented 18,726 child marriages, registered 22,061 trafficking cases and rescued 36,435 children. Activists say the numbers reflect strengthening institutional response and growing community participation.
In 2023–24, authorities prevented 587 child marriages, registered 3,099 trafficking cases and rescued 8,005 children. Interventions rose sharply in 2024–25, with 9,825 child marriages stopped, 7,727 cases registered and 11,256 children rescued.
Between April 2025 and January 2026, authorities prevented another 8,314 child marriages, registered 11,235 trafficking cases and rescued 17,174 children — the highest intervention levels recorded so far. Officials attributed the rise to improved surveillance, quicker response systems and stronger coordination.
Operations were carried out with support from police, child welfare committees, education officials and community volunteers.
JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu said coordinated efforts between government and civil society were protecting children from long-term harm.
Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also reported progress. Between April 2023 and January 2026, programmes supported by JRC prevented 16,086 child marriages, registered 4,423 trafficking cases and rescued 6,690 children across 26 districts through 18 partner organisations.
In 2024–25 alone, Andhra Pradesh stopped 7,960 child marriages. Experts said higher trafficking registrations reflect growing public confidence in reporting abuse.
Despite improvements, activists warn poverty, migration, school dropouts and social practices continue to place children at risk, stressing the need for long-term investment in education and family support.
Across both states, over 55,000 children were rescued and nearly 35,000 child marriages prevented in under three years, underlining the impact of sustained collaboration. Rights groups have urged governments to further strengthen protection systems.
Ribhu also warned that misuse of artificial intelligence to create child sexual exploitation material poses new threats, urging stronger accountability frameworks and digital-age child protection systems.