Airports Authority of India rejects sites proposed for airports in Peddapalli, Kothagudem

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no end to search for suitable land for building airports in Peddapalli and Bhadradri-Kothagudem as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) rejected sites proposed so far, citing terrain and technical constraints.

According to the state government officials, the proposal to build an airport at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district is not viable as the Adilabad airport lies within a 150-kilometre radius, limiting the project’s feasibility.

The AAI has conducted a pre-feasibility study for development of greenfield airport at the proposed site in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in January 2025, following a request from the state government.

It is to be noted that any airport developer, including the state governments, are required to identify a suitable site as per Centre’s policy.

According to sources, there are limestone mines located near the proposed site. The AAI is learnt to have noted in its report that the site is not suitable for the construction of an airport.