Andhra Dy CM Pawan cancels campaign for BJP in Telangana civic polls

HYDERABAD: Janasena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reportedly cancelled his plans to campaign for the BJP in the Telangana municipal elections following several developments in Andhra Pradesh, including the Tirumala laddu controversy and other issues.

However, sources said the decision also came amid strong opposition from senior BJP leaders, who were wary of Pawan’s participation in the campaign in view of his adverse comments on Telangana in the past.

Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to campaign in Nalgonda and in municipalities surrounding Hyderabad on February 7 and 8. Though he was invited by Union minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, a majority of BJP leaders were reportedly opposed to the move, fearing it could dent the party’s image.

The leaders felt that Pawan’s campaigning could provide ammunition to rival parties and adversely impact the BJP’s prospects, particularly in urban areas. Another reason cited by a section of leaders is that Janasena Party candidates are contesting in several municipalities, with some even facing BJP candidates in Karimnagar and other regions.

In view of these circumstances, BJP leaders are said to have urged the party high command to reconsider and withdraw the decision. Sources said that taking all these factors into account, Pawan Kalyan ultimately cancelled his campaign for the Telangana municipal elections.