App-based gig workers go off roads in all-India strike

HYDERABAD: App-based transport workers will observe an all-India breakdown on February 7 to protest alleged government inaction and fare exploitation by aggregator platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, UNCL and Mover. As part of the protest, transport gig and platform workers will refrain from accepting rides and stay off roads for at least six hours, depending on demand.

Backed by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and other unions, workers alleged that despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, aggregator companies continue to fix fares arbitrarily. They said the absence of notified minimum base fares by the Centre and State has reduced driver earnings while increasing commissions.

The unions sought immediate notification of minimum base fares for autos, cabs and bike taxis in consultation with recognised driver unions, urged dialogue with elected worker representatives, and demanded a ban on private vehicles for commercial app-based rides or their mandatory conversion to the commercial category under Motor Vehicles laws.