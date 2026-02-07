Don’t waste your votes on Congress, BJP: KT Rama Rao

SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the ruling Congress betrayed the public trust and failed to fulfil its election promises.

Addressing municipal election meetings in Vemulawada and Sircilla, Rama Rao said that voting for the Congress would amount to endorsing its “anti-people policies” and its failure to deliver on the six guarantees. He the urged voters to cast their ballots for the car symbol on February 11 and teach the Congress a fitting lesson in the municipal elections.

Rama Rao alleged that corruption, irregularities and scams had already tarnished the image of the Congress. He also cautioned the voters that voting for the BJP was equivalent to wasting one’s vote and likening it to throwing a ballot into a drain.

The BRS leader accused the BJP of surfacing only during election seasons and exploiting caste and religious sentiments to secure votes before disappearing from public view.

Criticising MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said that the former failed to secure any tangible benefits for the erstwhile Karimnagar district or for Telangana.

He alleged that despite being in power at the Centre for over a decade, the BJP-led government neither provided additional financial assistance to the state nor delivered the long-pending mega powerloom cluster sought by Sircilla’s weavers. He appealed to voters to respond decisively to Congress leaders whom he said had insulted the weaving community with derogatory remarks.

Rama Rao warned that threats to abolish Sircilla district endangered its very existence, asserting that a vote for Congress would put the district’s future at risk. He criticised the government for announcing major budgetary allocations for minorities, SC, ST, and BC communities but, according to him, failing to release funds on the ground.