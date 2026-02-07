‘Fevikwik bond’: Congress, BRS in secret deal to stop BJP march

HYDERABAD: Responding to remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at an election meeting in Nizamabad, BJP state president N Ramachander Rao on Friday alleged a “Fevikwik relationship” between the Congress and BRS.

In a statement issued here, Ramachander Rao said that Revanth Reddy had uttered words that demeaned the dignity of the chief minister’s post. He asserted that the people would bury the Congress in the forthcoming municipal elections.

“People will not support the BRS, which is on a downward path. They are also angry with the Congress for its anti-people policies. That was why both parties, bound by their ‘Fevikwik relationship’, were trying to stop the march of the BJP,” he alleged.

Ramchander said that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had been implementing several development and welfare schemes for the last 12 years. It was during the BJP regime that K Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, was jailed in the liquor scam, he recalled.

“Revanth Reddy, who was unable to digest Kavitha’s arrest, had earlier claimed that she was arrested only to give political mileage to the BJP. Everyone knew who was protecting the KCR family in the phone-tapping case,” he added.

“Isn’t it a fact that Revanth Reddy is helping the KCR family by not arresting them in the phone-tapping case, out of gratitude for the protection he received from KCR in the vote-for-note case?” he wondered.