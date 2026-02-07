Headmaster bangs student’s head against tree; booked in Telangana

NALGONDA: A shocking incident in which a headmaster allegedly assaulted an eighth-grade student for addressing a female staff member as “teacher” came to light at the Zilla Parishad High School in Marriguda mandal headquarters on Friday.

According to local residents, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon during a drill period. While students were playing on the school grounds, the headmaster approached a female teacher to inquire about attendance records. As she was marking attendance, a nearby student addressed her as “teacher,” which reportedly provoked the headmaster.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly struck the boy’s head against a tree. The impact reportedly caused severe distress, and the student spent the night vomiting.

The victim, an underprivileged student who lost his father, resides and studies at the Grama Bharati Hostel. The incident triggered widespread outrage among locals, who expressed shock that an educator entrusted with shaping young minds could behave in such a manner. Residents are demanding strict action against the headmaster to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Responding to the matter, District Education Officer B Bikshapathi said the Marriguda Mandal Education Officer has been appointed as inquiry officer to investigate the incident.