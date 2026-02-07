Kavitha to launch political party within three months

HYDERABAD: Asserting that she would take a decision on her political future at the appropriate time, Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said she would launch a new political party within the next three months.

The former MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, speaking informally to the media at her Hyderabad office, said she was waiting for an auspicious moment to make a formal announcement. She said the people should shape her as a leader and that public support would be her strength.

Questioning the party’s campaign strategy in the ongoing municipal elections, she asked why BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao were not campaigning across the state.

She also questioned why Harish Rao was touring constituencies where Telangana Jagruthi candidates were contesting, and why Rama Rao had confined his campaign to Sircilla.

Responding to criticism against her, Kavitha said those attacking her deserved labels such as “jackal” and “spy”, and warned that she would not remain silent if personal allegations were made against her.