Kishan adopted son of KCR, protecting BRS leaders: CM Revanth Reddy

NIZAMABAD: Alleging that “close allies” BJP and BRS were inseparable parties, like conjoined twins Veena and Vani, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday described Union minister

G Kishan Reddy as an “adopted son” of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The chief minister also accused Kishan Reddy of protecting KCR and his son KT Rama Rao, who are facing corruption allegations related to the Kaleshwaram project and Formula E race. He called upon the people to “bury” the BJP by defeating their candidates in the municipal elections.

Revanth Reddy was addressing a public meeting at Bardipur in Dichpally mandal as part of his poll campaign in Nizamabad district.

Referring to Nizamabad

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind questioning him as to why he was unable to send KCR and KTR to jail, he alleged: “Both the BRS leaders are being protected by Kishan Reddy, the ‘adopted son’ of KCR. He should be known as Kalvakuntla Kishan Rao.”

Suggesting that Kishan return to political mainstream, he said: “Kishan Reddy once said that if the Kaleshwaram case was handed over to the CBI, KCR would be jailed

within 48 hours. Though the government sought a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram scam, there has been no progress on that front.”

Pointing out that the Formula E race file was still pending with the Prime Minister’s Office, he wondered why Arvind was not questioning Kishan on this issue.

Recalling that BJP state president N Ramchandar Rao gave him “Revanthuddin” nickname, he said: “I’m not bothered by such remarks because people from every caste consider me as one of their own.”

The chief minister, meanwhile, revealed plans to offer ministerial posts to representatives from minority communities, with another minority candidate expected to become an MLC in the near future.