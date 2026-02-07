Kishan adopted son of KCR, protecting BRS leaders: CM Revanth Reddy

NIZAMABAD: Alleging that “close allies” BJP and BRS were inseparable parties, like conjoined twins Veena and Vani, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday described Union minister
G Kishan Reddy as an “adopted son” of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The chief minister also accused Kishan Reddy of protecting KCR and his son KT Rama Rao, who are facing corruption allegations related to the Kaleshwaram project and Formula E race. He called upon the people to “bury” the BJP by defeating their candidates in the municipal elections.
Revanth Reddy was addressing a public meeting at Bardipur in Dichpally mandal as part of his poll campaign in Nizamabad district.
Referring to Nizamabad
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind questioning him as to why he was unable to send KCR and KTR to jail, he alleged: “Both the BRS leaders are being protected by Kishan Reddy, the ‘adopted son’ of KCR. He should be known as Kalvakuntla Kishan Rao.”
Suggesting that Kishan return to political mainstream, he said: “Kishan Reddy once said that if the Kaleshwaram case was handed over to the CBI, KCR would be jailed
within 48 hours. Though the government sought a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram scam, there has been no progress on that front.”
Pointing out that the Formula E race file was still pending with the Prime Minister’s Office, he wondered why Arvind was not questioning Kishan on this issue.
Recalling that BJP state president N Ramchandar Rao gave him “Revanthuddin” nickname, he said: “I’m not bothered by such remarks because people from every caste consider me as one of their own.”
The chief minister, meanwhile, revealed plans to offer ministerial posts to representatives from minority communities, with another minority candidate expected to become an MLC in the near future.
Smart City status
Revanth Reddy also questioned the Centre as to what is stopping it from according Smart City status and sanction an Outer Ring Road to Nizamabad. “Modi is in his third term as prime minister. Dharmapuri Arvind has been elected as Nizamabad MP for the second time. What is stopping the Centre from sanctioning an ORR and Smart City status for Nizamabad. The BJP seeks votes without contributing anything to the state,” he alleged.
He also stated that both the BRS and BJP have no right to seek votes as they have done nothing for Nizamabad and urged voters to support Congress candidates.
Pays tributes to DS
Ahead of the public meeting, the chief minister visited the memorial of D Srinivas to pay his respects. Later, he laid the foundation stone for several education-related development projects, to be taken up at an estimated cost of around `700 crore. He also inaugurated several completed works.
Nizamabad Rural MLA R Bhupathi Reddy, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, government advisers P Sudharshan Reddy and Md Shabbir Ali were present on the occasion.