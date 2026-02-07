State seeks time to release payments, Telangana HC says no

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has refused to grant additional time to the state government to clear long-pending payments to fish seed suppliers, questioning whether issuance of a Budget Release Order (BRO) meant suppliers must wait for years despite receiving token numbers.

Justice T Madhavi Devi, while hearing contempt petitions filed by Sri Sai Fish Seeds and others, observed that several cases had come before the court where payments remained pending for years even after tokenisation. The court made it clear that granting four weeks for token issuance and another four weeks for payment was unacceptable.

The petitions arose from non-implementation of High Court orders issued in February 2025, which directed authorities to take a decision within two weeks on payments relating to fish seed supplies made during 2023–24. Alleging wilful disobedience, the suppliers approached the court through contempt proceedings.