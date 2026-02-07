Take money from Congress, vote for BRS, says Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of failing to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh despite taking an oath in the name of God.

Addressing whistlestop meetings at Isnapur and Jinnaram in Patancheru constituency ahead of municipal elections, Harish said that Revanth had not kept a single election promise.

The former minister called on voters to support the BRS in the February 11 municipal elections to send a strong message to the current administration. He claimed that a strong electoral blow is the only way to force the government to implement its guarantees. He asked the voters to accept Congress’ offer of money which, he said, might go up to `5,000 per vote but vote for the BRS. He specifically pointed out that while the government introduced free travel for women, through the backdoor it had doubled the bus fares for men.

He also criticised the decision to convert the Jinnaram Gram Panchayat into a municipality, claiming it has only served to burden the local residents with higher taxes. He urged the public to defeat the Congress.

Harish expressed confidence that the BRS would return to power in the state within two years, promising to prioritise the development of Jinnaram.

The former minister drew comparisons between the current administration and the previous BRS government, stating that when K Chandrasekhar Rao became chief minister after the formation of Telangana, he immediately increased pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.