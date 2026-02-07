Telangana HC adjourns iBomma Ravi bail pleas, seeks passport details

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a batch of criminal petitions filed by Ravi Emandi alias iBomma Ravi, alleged mastermind behind movie piracy, seeking bail in five criminal cases. Senior counsel Muzaffar Ali Khan, appearing for the petitioner, argued that bail should be granted as the investigation had been completed and there was no requirement for continued judicial custody.

Opposing the pleas, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao said the alleged acts of piracy had caused losses running into thousands of crores to the film industry. He informed the court that the petitioner allegedly possessed sophisticated equipment for producing pirated content, said to be located in the Netherlands, and claimed that the petitioner held an Irish passport, raising the possibility of him fleeing the country if released on bail.

Disputing this, senior counsel for the petitioner said Ravi did not possess any Irish passport. The court directed the Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions from the Investigating Officer, who is presently in Delhi, on the passport issue and posted the matter to February 9, 2026.