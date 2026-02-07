Tiger sightings spark fear in border mandals of Telangana, Forest department issues alert

HYDERABAD/JANGAON : The Forest department has issued precautionary advisories following fresh sightings and signs of tiger movement along the border areas of Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Jangaon districts, even as villagers in several mandals spend sleepless nights amid growing fear.

According to officials, the tiger migrated from Maharashtra’s Pandavkhara Division and entered Telangana in late November 2025. After spending a few days in Kawal Tiger Reserve, the animal has continued moving across regions.

On Thursday morning, forest personnel detected fresh tiger pugmarks on the outskirts of Mandelagudem village in Raghunathpally mandal, prompting authorities to alert nearby villages. Later that night, the tiger reportedly killed cattle in agricultural fields on the village outskirts. Farmer P Raju noticed the carcasses on Friday morning and informed local police and Gram Panchayat officials.

Raghunathpally, Devaruppula, Lingala Ghanpur, Narmetta and Tharigoppula mandals, which have hillocks and forest stretches, are witnessing continued tiger movement. Panic has spread among residents, many of whom are reluctant to step out, especially during evenings.

Gram Panchayat authorities issued cautionary announcements through loudspeakers, urging people not to venture into forest areas. Forest department officials rushed to the spot, examined cattle remains and confirmed fresh pugmarks.

Residents have been advised not to move alone at night and to travel in groups if unavoidable. Farmers have also been cautioned against installing live electric fences and advised to secure cattle in sheds. Officials assured compensation as per norms in case of livestock loss.