Writ appeal against Telangana DGP appointment withdrawn

T Dhangopal Rao, who had challenged the appointment of B Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Telangana, has withdrawn the writ appeal before the Telangana High Court following recent directions of the Supreme Court.

When the matter came up for hearing, the petitioner informed the bench that the Supreme Court had directed the Union Public Service Commission to initiate the process for appointing a regular DGP for Telangana, while permitting Shivadhar Reddy to continue until the process is completed.

Accepting his request, a bench of Justice Sam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao dismissed the writ appeal as withdrawn.