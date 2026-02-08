16 children admitted to hospital after food poisoning at SC Gurukul in Telangana's Bellampelli

ADILABAD: As many as 16 students of a Scheduled Caste (SC) Gurukul school in Bellampelli fell ill due to suspected food poisoning and were shifted to Bellampelli hospital for treatment in Mancherial district.

The students reportedly consumed food on Friday night and later fell unconscious. The hostel staff rushed them to the hospital during the night for treatment.

On Saturday, district collector Kumar Deepak visited Bellampelli hospital, enquired about the health condition of the students with doctors and said their condition was stable.

Later, the collector inspected the hostel and kitchen and enquired about the food served at the hostel. On the occasion, he said quality food must be provided to students and noted that the 16 students who fell sick on Friday night were discharged on Saturday evening.

The collector issued a showcause notice to social welfare officer Sujatha over the incident and said action would be taken after receiving her explanation.