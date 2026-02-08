Bill on salary cuts of employees neglecting parents soon in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Taking into consideration Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s views on filial responsibility, the state government is learnt to be drafting legislation that would provide for salary deductions from employees found to be neglecting their parents. Sources said the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons is working out the modalities for the proposed law, which is likely to be introduced in the forthcoming Budget session.

Highly placed sources said the government is deliberating on the percentage of salary to be deducted from employees who fail to discharge their filial responsibilities. The proposal is to begin with a standard minimum deduction applicable to all such employees, with a provision to deduct up to around 10% of the salary in cases involving higher income.

“It would be a one-time arrangement. Once salary deduction begins, based on a complaint from the parents, the amount will continue to be deducted and remitted directly into the parents’ accounts,” a senior official said. He added that a senior officer in each department would be designated to receive complaints and authorise the deduction process.

Separately, the government is also working on drafting legislation on hate speech, on the lines of The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025. Sources said the government is studying the provisions of the Karnataka law to address gaps in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code.