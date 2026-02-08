BJP MP Arvind moves NHRC over Telangana CM’s conjoined twins remarks

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women and the National Human Rights Commission of India against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, over his alleged public statement concerning conjoined twins Veena and Vani.

In his complaint, the MP expressed deep concern over the remarks allegedly made by the chief minister during a public speech on 6 February at Nizamabad. He stated that the use of a serious congenital medical condition in political comparison is deeply insensitive and undermines the dignity of individuals who have shown extraordinary courage and resilience in overcoming social and medical challenges.

He highlighted that Veena and Vani are inspiring young women from Telangana who have successfully completed their B Com degree and are now preparing to pursue Chartered Accountancy (CA), one of the most demanding professional qualifications in India. Their journey stands as a symbol of determination, intellectual strength, and hope for thousands of differently-abled individuals across the country, the BJP MP added.

The complaints submitted to the Commissions request appropriate examination of the matter and necessary action as per applicable laws, guidelines, and constitutional protections relating to dignity, equality, and human rights. He requested the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to ensure that the dignity of women and persons facing medical and physical challenges is protected and respected in public life.