Fire guts computer rooms in Telangana forensic lab, govt accused of cover-up

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Lakdikapul on Saturday, leaving in its wake damaged digital and physical evidence linked to several cases, and prompting allegations of mischief by the Opposition parties.

According to fire officials, the blaze originated at the MCB switchboard in a computer room at the far end of the first floor, possibly due to a short circuit. It gutted the seized property storage and computer rooms on the first floor of the building.

Fire officials said that more than 40 computers and equipment were damaged, while pointing out that the extent of the loss was yet to be assessed. The FSL stores evidence and reports connected to a large number of cases, including high-profile ones.

Late in the evening, the fire department said that most of case property and FSL material was intact.

Nonetheless, the fire sparked a flurry of allegations from the Opposition, with both the BRS and BJP voicing suspicion that something was amiss. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the fire raised serious questions, and alleged that the state government’s failure to issue a clear statement was fuelling doubts.

Bid to destroy evidence: Oppn

Kishan Reddy demanded to know whether crucial digital evidence related to cases such as cash-for-vote and phone tapping was stored at the facility and whether backups were available.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to X, where he suggested that recordings linked to the cash-for-vote case may have been affected. Rama Rao also accused the state government of an attempted “cover-up”. Manne Krishank, another BRS leader, asked, “What evidence are you erasing @revanth_anumula?”